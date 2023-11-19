The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-4) match up with the Denver Nuggets (6-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and ALT.

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: BSOH, ALT

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley posts 19.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.0 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in league).

Donovan Mitchell posts 35.0 points, 6.5 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 54.2% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown with 4.0 made treys per contest.

Max Strus puts up 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 37.3% from the field and 39.4% from downtown with 4.3 made 3-pointers per game (fourth in NBA).

Caris LeVert averages 19.7 points, 5.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Isaac Okoro averages 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1.3 steals and 1.0 block.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic is putting up 26.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest. He's also sinking 61.5% of his shots from the floor and 45.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nuggets 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

The Nuggets are getting 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game from Jamal Murray this year.

Aaron Gordon is putting up 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is draining 55.2% of his shots from the floor.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He is draining 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Nuggets 105.7 Points Avg. 114.6 110.8 Points Allowed Avg. 104.7 44.3% Field Goal % 51.2% 32.7% Three Point % 36.9%

