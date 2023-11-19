Entering their Sunday, November 19 matchup with the New York Giants (2-8) at FedExField, which kicks at 1:00 PM , the Washington Commanders (4-6) are keeping their eye on eight players on the injury report.

Watch the Commanders in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Commanders enter this matchup following a 29-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in their most recent game.

Their last time out, the Giants were beaten by the Dallas Cowboys 49-17.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Antonio Gibson RB Toe Doubtful Curtis Samuel WR Toe Limited Participation In Practice Tyler Larsen C NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Kendall Fuller CB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jonathan Allen DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice James Smith-Williams DE Hamstring Out Benjamin St-Juste CB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Alex Armah RB Hamstring Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Deon Jackson RB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Evan Neal OT Ankle Out Bobby Okereke LB Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Bobby McCain S Illness Questionable Adoree' Jackson CB Concussion Out Cordale Flott CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Andrew Thomas OT Knee Questionable Azeez Ojulari OLB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Kayvon Thibodeaux OLB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Jason Pinnock S Thumb Limited Participation In Practice Xavier McKinney S Rib Limited Participation In Practice Wan'Dale Robinson WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tommy DeVito QB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Deonte Banks CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jalin Hyatt WR Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice

Commanders vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Commanders or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Commanders Season Insights

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks fourth-worst in the NFL (380.9 yards allowed per game), the Commanders have had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 16th in the NFL by averaging 334.5 yards per game.

Despite having a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL (27.4 points allowed per game), the Commanders have had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th in the NFL by putting up 21.7 points per game.

With 264.3 passing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL, the Commanders have had to lean on their 11th-ranked passing offense (246.6 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.

Washington ranks fifth-worst in rushing offense (87.9 rushing yards per game), but has been better on defense, ranking 21st with 116.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Commanders have forced 13 total turnovers (16th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 15 times (22nd in NFL) for a turnover margin of -2, 16th-ranked in the league.

Commanders vs. Giants Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Commanders (-9)

Commanders (-9) Moneyline: Commanders (-450), Giants (+350)

Commanders (-450), Giants (+350) Total: 37.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Commanders-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.