David Bell was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. All of Bell's stats can be found below.

Rep David Bell and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Bell has been targeted seven times and has four catches for 33 yards (8.3 per reception) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Bell's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

David Bell Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Browns have three other receivers on the injury list this week: David Njoku (DNP/rest): 38 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Marquise Goodwin (DNP/concussion): 3 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Amari Cooper (DNP/rest): 41 Rec; 715 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 11 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Bell 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 4 33 20 0 8.3

Bell Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 3 3 27 0 Week 6 49ers 3 1 6 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.