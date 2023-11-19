Marshall vs. Utah State November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah State Aggies (1-0) play the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
Marshall vs. Utah State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Marshall Top Players (2022-23)
- Taevion Kinsey: 22.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Andrew Taylor: 20.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Micah Handlogten: 7.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Obinna Anochili-Killen: 8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kamdyn Curfman: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Utah State Top Players (2022-23)
- Steven Ashworth: 16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Taylor Funk: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Max Shulga: 12.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Daniel Akin: 12.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sean Bairstow: 10.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Marshall vs. Utah State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Utah State Rank
|Utah State AVG
|Marshall AVG
|Marshall Rank
|32nd
|78.2
|Points Scored
|81.8
|7th
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|217th
|96th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|35.2
|26th
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|28th
|22nd
|9.3
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|9th
|16.7
|Assists
|17.5
|4th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
