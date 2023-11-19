The Utah State Aggies (2-1) host the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-1) at John Gray Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the matchup.

Marshall vs. Utah State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Thundering Herd Betting Records & Stats

Marshall and its opponent combined to hit the over 15 out of 29 times last year.

The Thundering Herd were 18-11-0 against the spread last year.

Utah State covered the spread more often than Marshall last season, tallying an ATS record of 20-10-0, as opposed to the 18-11-0 mark of the Thundering Herd.

Marshall vs. Utah State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah State 78.2 160 69.9 141.2 144.7 Marshall 81.8 160 71.3 141.2 150.6

Additional Marshall Insights & Trends

The Thundering Herd averaged 11.9 more points per game last year (81.8) than the Aggies allowed (69.9).

Marshall went 15-7 against the spread and 21-3 overall when it scored more than 69.9 points last season.

Marshall vs. Utah State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah State 20-10-0 17-13-0 Marshall 18-11-0 15-14-0

Marshall vs. Utah State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah State Marshall 14-2 Home Record 15-2 6-4 Away Record 9-5 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.4 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

