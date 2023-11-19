Marshall vs. Utah State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Utah State Aggies (2-1) host the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-1) at John Gray Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the matchup.
Marshall vs. Utah State Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: George Town, Cayman Islands
- Venue: John Gray Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Thundering Herd Betting Records & Stats
- Marshall and its opponent combined to hit the over 15 out of 29 times last year.
- The Thundering Herd were 18-11-0 against the spread last year.
- Utah State covered the spread more often than Marshall last season, tallying an ATS record of 20-10-0, as opposed to the 18-11-0 mark of the Thundering Herd.
Marshall vs. Utah State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Utah State
|78.2
|160
|69.9
|141.2
|144.7
|Marshall
|81.8
|160
|71.3
|141.2
|150.6
Additional Marshall Insights & Trends
- The Thundering Herd averaged 11.9 more points per game last year (81.8) than the Aggies allowed (69.9).
- Marshall went 15-7 against the spread and 21-3 overall when it scored more than 69.9 points last season.
Marshall vs. Utah State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Utah State
|20-10-0
|17-13-0
|Marshall
|18-11-0
|15-14-0
Marshall vs. Utah State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Utah State
|Marshall
|14-2
|Home Record
|15-2
|6-4
|Away Record
|9-5
|10-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|81.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.5
|75.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|79.4
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
