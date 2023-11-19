Najee Harris will be facing the seventh-best run defense in the league when his Pittsburgh Steelers play the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On the ground, Harris has put up a team-high 464 rushing yards on 116 carries (51.6 ypg). He has three rushing touchdowns. Harris also averages 12.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 balls for 115 yards on the year.

Harris vs. the Browns

Harris vs the Browns (since 2021): 5 GP / 91.6 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 91.6 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Browns defense has not allowed a rusher to put up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Seven opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have let two opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Browns allow 91.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Browns have scored nine touchdowns on the ground (one per game). The Browns' defense is 18th in the NFL in that category.

Najee Harris Rushing Props vs. the Browns

Rushing Yards: 42.5 (-115)

Harris Rushing Insights

Harris has hit the rushing yards over in five of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Steelers have passed 55.3% of the time and run 44.7% this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 50.4% of his team's 230 rushing attempts this season (116).

Harris has a rushing touchdown in three games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored three of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (23.1%).

He has 12 red zone rushing carries (60.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Najee Harris Receiving Props vs the Browns

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-111)

Harris Receiving Insights

In four of nine games this season, Harris has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Harris has received 8.8% of his team's 285 passing attempts this season (25 targets).

He has 115 receiving yards on 25 targets to rank 137th in league play with 4.6 yards per target.

Having played nine games this season, Harris has not had a TD reception.

Harris' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 16 ATT / 82 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 14 ATT / 53 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 14 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

