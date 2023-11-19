Will Pat Freiermuth Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Pat Freiermuth was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Take a look at Freiermuth's stats on this page.
Rep Pat Freiermuth and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Looking at season stats, Freiermuth has been targeted 13 times and has eight catches for 53 yards (6.6 per reception) and two TDs.
Keep an eye on Freiermuth's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Pat Freiermuth Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Steelers have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Diontae Johnson (DNP/thumb): 24 Rec; 319 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 11 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Khalil Herbert
- Click Here for Justin Fields
- Click Here for D'Onta Foreman
- Click Here for Charlie Jones
- Click Here for Tee Higgins
Steelers vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Freiermuth 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|13
|8
|53
|29
|2
|6.6
Freiermuth Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Week 2
|Browns
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|4
|3
|41
|1
|Week 4
|@Texans
|4
|3
|7
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.