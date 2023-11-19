Pierre Strong Jr. was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Check out Strong's stats on this page.

In terms of season stats, Strong has run for 152 yards on 34 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.5 yards per carry, and has two catches (three targets) for 34 yards.

Pierre Strong Jr. Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Browns have no other RB on the injury list.

Week 11 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Strong 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 34 152 1 4.5 3 2 34 0

Strong Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Steelers 2 1 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 49 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 25 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 10 41 0 1 41 0 Week 9 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 -7 0

