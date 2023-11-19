Based on our computer model, the Cleveland Browns will defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers when they square off at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, November 19 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Browns are compiling 23.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them 11th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank sixth, allowing 18.9 points per game. The Steelers are posting 17.3 points per game on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 20.2 points per contest (11th-ranked) on defense.

Steelers vs. Browns Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Browns (-1.5) Over (33) Browns 25, Steelers 15

Steelers Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Steelers have a 48.8% chance to win.

Pittsburgh has won six games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.

The Steelers are 4-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Pittsburgh games have gone over the point total just twice this season.

This season, Steelers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 40.4, which is 7.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Browns Betting Info

The Browns have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this contest.

Cleveland has compiled a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Browns have covered the spread twice when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

In Cleveland's nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

The total for this game is 33, 6.2 points fewer than the average total in Browns games thus far this season.

Steelers vs. Browns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cleveland 23.8 18.9 20 10.2 28.5 29.8 Pittsburgh 17.3 20.2 17.2 19.5 17.7 21.7

