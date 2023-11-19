Sunday's contest at WVU Coliseum has the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) matching up with the Youngstown State Penguins (2-1) at 4:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 70-42 victory as our model heavily favors West Virginia.

The Mountaineers took care of business in their last matchup 71-62 against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

West Virginia vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

West Virginia vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 70, Youngstown State 42

Other Big 12 Predictions

West Virginia Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mountaineers put up 66.0 points per game (156th in college basketball) last season while allowing 61.5 per contest (99th in college basketball). They had a +140 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

West Virginia scored 65.7 points per game last season in conference games, which was 0.3 fewer points per game than its overall average (66.0).

The Mountaineers averaged 71.4 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, they averaged 61.6 points per contest.

At home, West Virginia ceded 13.4 fewer points per game (57.1) than in away games (70.5).

