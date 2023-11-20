The Florida International Panthers (1-4) go up against the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Marshall vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Marshall Stats Insights

The Thundering Herd shot at a 46.5% rate from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Panthers averaged.

Marshall went 20-1 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Thundering Herd were the 26th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 292nd.

The Thundering Herd's 81.8 points per game last year were 6.7 more points than the 75.1 the Panthers gave up to opponents.

Marshall put together a 20-3 record last season in games it scored more than 75.1 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Marshall scored 84.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 79.4.

The Thundering Herd conceded 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 73.6 on the road.

At home, Marshall drained 8.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (8.3). Marshall's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.6%) than on the road (34.6%) as well.

Marshall Upcoming Schedule