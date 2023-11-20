The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-2) will play the Florida International Panthers (1-4) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

Marshall vs. Florida International Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Marshall Top Players (2022-23)

Taevion Kinsey: 22.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

22.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Andrew Taylor: 20.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Micah Handlogten: 7.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK Obinna Anochili-Killen: 8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK Kamdyn Curfman: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Florida International Players to Watch

Arturo Dean: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.8 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.8 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Dashon Gittens: 12.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jonathan Aybar: 8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Petar Krivokapic: 10.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Mohamed Sanogo: 6.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Marshall vs. Florida International Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida International Rank Florida International AVG Marshall AVG Marshall Rank 141st 73.1 Points Scored 81.8 7th 314th 75.1 Points Allowed 71.3 217th 335th 28.3 Rebounds 35.2 26th 292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 10.6 28th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 8.3 74th 237th 12.3 Assists 17.5 4th 340th 14.3 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

