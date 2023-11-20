Marshall vs. Florida International November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-2) will play the Florida International Panthers (1-4) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.
Marshall vs. Florida International Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Marshall Top Players (2022-23)
- Taevion Kinsey: 22.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Andrew Taylor: 20.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Micah Handlogten: 7.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Obinna Anochili-Killen: 8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kamdyn Curfman: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Florida International Players to Watch
- Arturo Dean: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.8 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dashon Gittens: 12.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jonathan Aybar: 8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Petar Krivokapic: 10.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mohamed Sanogo: 6.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Marshall vs. Florida International Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Florida International Rank
|Florida International AVG
|Marshall AVG
|Marshall Rank
|141st
|73.1
|Points Scored
|81.8
|7th
|314th
|75.1
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|217th
|335th
|28.3
|Rebounds
|35.2
|26th
|292nd
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|28th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|17.5
|4th
|340th
|14.3
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
