The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-2) will play the Florida International Panthers (1-4) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

Marshall vs. Florida International Game Information

Marshall Top Players (2022-23)

  • Taevion Kinsey: 22.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Andrew Taylor: 20.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Micah Handlogten: 7.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Obinna Anochili-Killen: 8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Kamdyn Curfman: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Florida International Players to Watch

  • Arturo Dean: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.8 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dashon Gittens: 12.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jonathan Aybar: 8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Petar Krivokapic: 10.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mohamed Sanogo: 6.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Marshall vs. Florida International Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida International Rank Florida International AVG Marshall AVG Marshall Rank
141st 73.1 Points Scored 81.8 7th
314th 75.1 Points Allowed 71.3 217th
335th 28.3 Rebounds 35.2 26th
292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 10.6 28th
237th 6.8 3pt Made 8.3 74th
237th 12.3 Assists 17.5 4th
340th 14.3 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

