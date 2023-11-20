The SMU Mustangs (3-1) battle the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

West Virginia vs. SMU Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Mustangs averaged.

Last season, West Virginia had a 12-3 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Mustangs ranked 189th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Mountaineers ranked 60th.

The Mountaineers' 76 points per game last year were only 0.4 more points than the 75.6 the Mustangs gave up to opponents.

West Virginia went 14-3 last season when it scored more than 75.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia averaged 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 away.

At home, the Mountaineers allowed 69.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.6.

At home, West Virginia drained 7.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule