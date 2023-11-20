The SMU Mustangs (3-1) battle the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

West Virginia vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Mustangs averaged.
  • Last season, West Virginia had a 12-3 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Mustangs ranked 189th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Mountaineers ranked 60th.
  • The Mountaineers' 76 points per game last year were only 0.4 more points than the 75.6 the Mustangs gave up to opponents.
  • West Virginia went 14-3 last season when it scored more than 75.6 points.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • West Virginia averaged 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 away.
  • At home, the Mountaineers allowed 69.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.6.
  • At home, West Virginia drained 7.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Missouri State W 67-59 WVU Coliseum
11/10/2023 Monmouth L 73-65 WVU Coliseum
11/14/2023 Jacksonville State W 70-57 WVU Coliseum
11/20/2023 SMU - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 Bellarmine - WVU Coliseum
12/1/2023 St. John's (NY) - WVU Coliseum

