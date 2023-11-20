Monday's game that pits the SMU Mustangs (3-1) against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 71-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SMU, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM on November 20.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

West Virginia vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 71, West Virginia 66

Spread & Total Prediction for West Virginia vs. SMU

Computer Predicted Spread: SMU (-4.7)

SMU (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 137.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

West Virginia Performance Insights

With 76 points per game on offense, West Virginia was 74th in the country last season. Defensively, it allowed 70.9 points per contest, which ranked 204th in college basketball.

The Mountaineers ranked 201st in college basketball with 31.4 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 53rd with 29 rebounds allowed per game.

Last year West Virginia ranked 179th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 13 per game.

The Mountaineers committed 12.4 turnovers per game (235th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 14.1 turnovers per contest (40th-ranked).

Last season the Mountaineers made 7.3 three-pointers per game (192nd-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35% (132nd-ranked) from three-point land.

With 6.5 threes conceded per game, West Virginia was 82nd in the nation. It allowed a 34% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 199th in college basketball.

West Virginia took 63.7% two-pointers and 36.3% from three-point land last year. Of the team's buckets, 71.9% were two-pointers and 28.1% were threes.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.