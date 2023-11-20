The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) will play the SMU Mustangs (3-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 1.

West Virginia vs. SMU Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

West Virginia Top Players (2022-23)

Erik Stevenson: 15.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tre Mitchell: 11.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Kedrian Johnson: 11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Joe Toussaint: 9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Emmitt Matthews Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

SMU Top Players (2022-23)

Zhuric Phelps: 17.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Samuell Williamson: 9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Zach Nutall: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Efe Odigie: 11.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Smith: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

West Virginia vs. SMU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

SMU Rank SMU AVG West Virginia AVG West Virginia Rank 205th 70.3 Points Scored 76 74th 323rd 75.6 Points Allowed 70.9 204th 210th 31.3 Rebounds 31.4 201st 189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 136th 13.6 Assists 13 179th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 12.4 235th

