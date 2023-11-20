The SMU Mustangs (3-1) host the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

West Virginia vs. SMU Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mountaineers Betting Records & Stats

Last season 19 of West Virginia's games hit the over.

Against the spread, the Mountaineers were 17-15-0 last year.

West Virginia (17-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 37.9% of the time, 15.2% more often than SMU (11-18-0) last season.

West Virginia vs. SMU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SMU 70.3 146.3 75.6 146.5 142 West Virginia 76 146.3 70.9 146.5 142.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends

The Mountaineers put up an average of 76 points per game last year, just 0.4 more points than the 75.6 the Mustangs allowed to opponents.

West Virginia went 13-3 against the spread and 14-3 overall when it scored more than 75.6 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

West Virginia vs. SMU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SMU 11-18-0 19-10-0 West Virginia 17-15-0 19-13-0

West Virginia vs. SMU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SMU West Virginia 7-9 Home Record 13-4 1-10 Away Record 3-8 6-9-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.4 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.