The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4), on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, go up against the Philadelphia 76ers (5-1). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-PH.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Game Information

Cavaliers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Evan Mobley gives the Cavaliers 19.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.0 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 35.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He's making 54.2% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 4.0 triples per game.

The Cavaliers are receiving 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game from Max Strus this year.

The Cavaliers are receiving 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game from Caris LeVert this year.

The Cavaliers are getting 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game from Isaac Okoro this year.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid averages 31.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 3.0 blocks (first in NBA).

Tyrese Maxey averages 30.3 points, 6.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds per contest.

Tobias Harris averages 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 66.7% from the floor (ninth in NBA) and 54.5% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 19.0 points, 4.0 boards and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 31.3% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

De'Anthony Melton puts up 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

76ers Cavaliers 121.5 Points Avg. 107.0 108.3 Points Allowed Avg. 109.9 49.9% Field Goal % 45.0% 39.0% Three Point % 32.3%

