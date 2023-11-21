The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) are underdogs (+7.5) for an attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs on TNT and NBCS-PH. The matchup's point total is set at 219.5.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -7.5 219.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland has played seven games this season that ended with a combined score above 219.5 points.

Cleveland's average game total this season has been 222.2, 2.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Cleveland has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread.

The Cavaliers have come away with three wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.

Cleveland has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cavaliers vs 76ers Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 10 76.9% 120.5 231.7 111.5 222.5 225.9 Cavaliers 7 53.8% 111.2 231.7 111 222.5 220.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

In 2023-24 against the spread, Cleveland has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 2-4-0 record) than on the road (.429, 3-4-0).

The Cavaliers' 111.2 points per game are just 0.3 fewer points than the 111.5 the 76ers give up.

Cleveland has put together a 3-5 ATS record and a 4-4 overall record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 5-8 0-0 7-6 76ers 10-3 4-1 8-5

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Point Insights

Cavaliers 76ers 111.2 Points Scored (PG) 120.5 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 3-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-2 4-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-2 111 Points Allowed (PG) 111.5 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 5-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-1 7-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-0

