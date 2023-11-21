The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3) on November 21, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks

Cavaliers vs 76ers Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the 76ers have given up to their opponents (45.9%).

Cleveland has compiled a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 10th.

The Cavaliers' 111.2 points per game are only 0.3 fewer points than the 111.5 the 76ers give up.

Cleveland has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Cavaliers are not as good offensively, scoring 108.8 points per game, compared to 113.1 away. But they are better defensively, conceding 109.2 points per game at home, compared to 112.6 on the road.

In 2023-24 Cleveland is allowing 3.4 fewer points per game at home (109.2) than away (112.6).

This season the Cavaliers are picking up fewer assists at home (24.2 per game) than on the road (24.3).

Cavaliers Injuries