Top Lakers vs. Jazz Players to Watch - November 21
Anthony Davis is a player to watch when the Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) and the Utah Jazz (4-9) go head to head at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Lakers' Last Game
The Lakers won their previous game versus the Rockets, 105-104, on Sunday. LeBron James was their top scorer with 37 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|LeBron James
|37
|6
|8
|3
|0
|2
|Anthony Davis
|27
|10
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Austin Reaves
|17
|6
|6
|0
|0
|2
Jazz's Last Game
In their most recent game, the Jazz lost to the Suns on Sunday, 140-137 in OT. Lauri Markkanen scored a team-high 38 points (and added zero assists and 17 boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Lauri Markkanen
|38
|17
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|25
|4
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Jordan Clarkson
|22
|7
|5
|2
|0
|1
Lakers vs Jazz Additional Info
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis puts up 25.7 points, 12 boards and 2.7 assists per game, making 48.2% of shots from the field and 50% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- James is posting 23 points, 7.3 assists and 10.3 boards per game.
- D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 14 points, 3.7 boards and 7 assists per contest, shooting 36.6% from the floor and 23.5% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Austin Reaves is averaging 9.7 points, 2.3 assists and 4 boards per contest.
- Taurean Prince's numbers for the season are 12.7 points, 1 assists and 2 boards per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Markkanen's averages for the season are 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists, making 49% of his shots from the field and 46.2% from 3-point range, with 4 triples per contest (fifth in league).
- John Collins averages 13 points, 11 boards and 1.7 assists, making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 27.3% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.
- The Jazz receive 14.7 points per game from Jordan Clarkson, plus 3.3 boards and 4.7 assists.
- The Jazz receive 9.7 points per game from Kelly Olynyk, plus 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists.
- Keyonte George averages 9.3 points, 4 boards and 3.3 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
