The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on FloHoops.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marshall vs. Oakland matchup.

Marshall vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marshall vs. Oakland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marshall Moneyline Oakland Moneyline BetMGM Marshall (-1.5) 149.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marshall vs. Oakland Betting Trends (2022-23)

Marshall went 18-11-0 ATS last season.

Thundering Herd games hit the over 15 out of 29 times last season.

Oakland covered 11 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

The Golden Grizzlies and their opponents combined to go over the point total 18 out of 29 times last year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.