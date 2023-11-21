Marshall vs. Oakland November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) meet the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. This matchup will begin at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Marshall vs. Oakland Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Marshall Top Players (2022-23)
- Taevion Kinsey: 22.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Andrew Taylor: 20.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Micah Handlogten: 7.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Obinna Anochili-Killen: 8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kamdyn Curfman: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Oakland Players to Watch
- Nate Martin: 13.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Kevon Voyles: 15.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cam Crawford: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Curfman: 11.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jacob Conner: 6.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Marshall vs. Oakland Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Marshall Rank
|Marshall AVG
|Oakland AVG
|Oakland Rank
|7th
|81.8
|Points Scored
|73.3
|136th
|217th
|71.3
|Points Allowed
|76.3
|332nd
|26th
|35.2
|Rebounds
|28.9
|319th
|28th
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|4th
|17.5
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
