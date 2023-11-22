At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6) aim to continue a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Miami Heat (9-5) at 7:30 PM ET. The game airs on BSOH and BSSUN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cavaliers vs. Heat matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSUN

BSOH and BSSUN Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Cavaliers Moneyline BetMGM Heat (-2.5) 210.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Heat (-2.5) 211 -136 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cavaliers vs Heat Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have a +18 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 110.2 points per game to rank 24th in the league and are giving up 108.9 per outing to rank seventh in the NBA.

The Cavaliers have a +5 scoring differential, putting up 111.9 points per game (20th in league) and conceding 111.6 (11th in NBA).

These teams score 222.1 points per game combined, 11.6 more than this game's total.

Combined, these teams give up 220.5 points per game, 10.0 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Cleveland is 6-8-0 ATS this year.

Cavaliers and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +2500 +1200 - Heat +4000 +1800 -

