Cavaliers vs. Heat November 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-5) hit the court against the Miami Heat (4-4) at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSSUN.
Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSOH, BSSUN
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley averages 19 points, 2.3 assists and 11.7 rebounds per game.
- Donovan Mitchell posts 35 points, 6.5 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 54.2% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Max Strus posts 18.7 points, 4 assists and 9.3 boards per game.
- Caris LeVert puts up 19.7 points, 3.3 boards and 5 assists per game, shooting 37.7% from the field and 37% from downtown with 3.3 made treys per game.
- Isaac Okoro puts up 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.3 steals and 1 block.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro is averaging 22 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He's also draining 37.3% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 3.7 triples per game (10th in league).
- The Heat are receiving 16.5 points, 9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Jimmy Butler this season.
- The Heat are receiving 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Kyle Lowry this year.
- The Heat are getting 11 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Kevin Love this season.
- The Heat are receiving 10.7 points, 2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Duncan Robinson this season.
Cavaliers vs. Heat Stat Comparison
|Cavaliers
|Heat
|108.6
|Points Avg.
|107.5
|112.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.1
|45.6%
|Field Goal %
|45.5%
|32.2%
|Three Point %
|38.1%
