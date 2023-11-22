The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6) are just 1.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a three-game home win streak when they take on the Miami Heat (9-5) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 212.5.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: BSOH and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -1.5 212.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 212.5 points in 10 of 14 outings.
  • Cleveland's games this year have had a 223.5-point total on average, 11.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Cleveland is 6-8-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Cavaliers have been victorious in four of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Cleveland has won four of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
  • Cleveland has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cavaliers vs Heat Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 212.5 % of Games Over 212.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 10 71.4% 110.2 222.1 108.9 220.5 219.2
Cavaliers 10 71.4% 111.9 222.1 111.6 220.5 220.6

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • Cleveland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (2-4-0). Away, it is .500 (4-4-0).
  • The Cavaliers' 111.9 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 108.9 the Heat give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 108.9 points, Cleveland is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 6-8 4-3 8-6
Heat 6-8 4-6 6-8

Cavaliers vs. Heat Point Insights

Cavaliers Heat
111.9
Points Scored (PG)
 110.2
20
NBA Rank (PPG)
 24
5-5
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 4-2
6-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 5-1
111.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 108.9
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
5-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 3-6
6-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 6-3

