Cavaliers vs. Heat Injury Report Today - November 22
The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6) have five players on the injury report, including Donovan Mitchell, for their matchup against the Miami Heat (9-5) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:30 PM ET.
In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Cavaliers secured a 122-119 OT win against the 76ers. Darius Garland totaled 32 points, five rebounds and eight assists for the Cavaliers.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ricky Rubio
|PG
|Out
|Personal
|Ty Jerome
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|2
|0.5
|1.5
|Caris LeVert
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|19.7
|3.3
|5
|Isaac Okoro
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|13
|6
|3
|Donovan Mitchell
|SG
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|35
|6.5
|5.5
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
Heat Injuries: Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle), R.J. Hampton: Out (Knee), Kevin Love: Out (Personal), Bam Adebayo: Questionable (Hip)
Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSSUN
