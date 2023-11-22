The Pittsburgh Penguins, Erik Karlsson among them, face the New York Rangers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena. Thinking about a bet on Karlsson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Erik Karlsson vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 24:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +10.

Karlsson has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 10 of 17 games this season, Karlsson has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 17 games this year, Karlsson has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Karlsson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he goes over.

There is a 55.6% chance of Karlsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 39 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 17 Games 2 17 Points 2 5 Goals 1 12 Assists 1

