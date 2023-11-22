Will Jeff Carter Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 22?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the New York Rangers. Is Jeff Carter going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Carter stats and insights
- Carter is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- Carter has zero points on the power play.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 39 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.6 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Carter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|7:28
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:45
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:14
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:06
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:18
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/18/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:01
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:39
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/13/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Away
|W 4-0
Penguins vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
