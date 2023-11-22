Can we count on Lars Eller finding the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Lars Eller score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eller stats and insights

Eller has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.

Eller has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 39 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.6 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:48 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:18 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:40 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:17 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:25 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 1 1 0 15:18 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:49 Away W 2-0 11/4/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:40 Away W 10-2 10/30/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:39 Home L 4-3 10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:18 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.