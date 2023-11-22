Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers take the court versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 122-119 win over the 76ers (his most recent game) Strus put up 20 points, six assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Strus' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-102)

Over 14.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+100)

Over 4.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)

Over 3.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-143)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 109.8 points per contest last year made the Heat the second-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Heat were the sixth-ranked squad in the league last season, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat conceded 25.6 assists per game last season (14th in the NBA).

On defense, the Heat allowed 13.1 made three-pointers per game last season, 28th in the league.

