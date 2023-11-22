How to Watch the Penguins vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the New York Rangers (who lost their most recent game) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can see the Rangers-Penguins matchup on ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins vs Rangers Additional Info
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have given up 46 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fifth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Penguins' 58 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 37 goals over that span.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|17
|12
|10
|22
|14
|13
|60.2%
|Jake Guentzel
|17
|6
|15
|21
|8
|8
|0%
|Evgeni Malkin
|17
|9
|9
|18
|17
|17
|52.5%
|Erik Karlsson
|17
|5
|12
|17
|12
|9
|-
|Bryan Rust
|17
|9
|7
|16
|8
|9
|100%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers' total of 39 goals conceded (only 2.4 per game) is second in the league.
- With 54 goals (3.4 per game), the Rangers have the league's 18th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Rangers are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|16
|10
|16
|26
|10
|3
|0%
|Vincent Trocheck
|16
|5
|10
|15
|8
|11
|62.7%
|Chris Kreider
|16
|10
|5
|15
|9
|4
|26.3%
|Erik Gustafsson
|16
|3
|9
|12
|9
|6
|-
|Adam Fox
|10
|3
|8
|11
|5
|3
|-
