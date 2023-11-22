Coming off a victory last time out, the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the New York Rangers (who lost their most recent game) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can see the Rangers-Penguins matchup on ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs Rangers Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have given up 46 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fifth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Penguins' 58 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 37 goals over that span.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 17 12 10 22 14 13 60.2% Jake Guentzel 17 6 15 21 8 8 0% Evgeni Malkin 17 9 9 18 17 17 52.5% Erik Karlsson 17 5 12 17 12 9 - Bryan Rust 17 9 7 16 8 9 100%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers' total of 39 goals conceded (only 2.4 per game) is second in the league.

With 54 goals (3.4 per game), the Rangers have the league's 18th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Rangers are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that span.

Rangers Key Players