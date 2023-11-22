Wednesday's NHL slate features a projected close contest between the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-8) and the New York Rangers (12-3-1) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Penguins are -110 on the moneyline to win against the Rangers (-110) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Penguins vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Penguins vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Rangers Betting Trends

In 11 games this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Penguins have won 45.5% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (5-6).

The Rangers have secured an upset victory in one of the three games they have played as an underdog this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Pittsburgh is 5-6 (winning 45.5% of the time).

New York has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 5-4-1 6.7 3.7 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.7 2.5 5 17.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 5-5 6-4-0 5.9 3.6 2.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 3.6 2.4 11 34.4% Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 7-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.