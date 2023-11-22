Penguins vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New York Rangers (12-3-1) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-8) at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT. The Rangers lost to the Dallas Stars 6-3 in their most recent outing, while the Penguins are coming off a 3-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Penguins vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Rangers (-115)
|Penguins (-105)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have won four of the six games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 4-2 when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Penguins.
- Pittsburgh has played 11 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.
Penguins vs Rangers Additional Info
Penguins vs. Rangers Rankings
|54 (18th)
|Goals
|58 (13th)
|39 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|46 (5th)
|17 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (26th)
|8 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (6th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Pittsburgh owns a 6-4-0 record against the spread while finishing 6-4-0 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Pittsburgh has gone over the total in five of its last 10 contests.
- The Penguins total over the last 10 games is 0.7 goals greater than the 6 over/under given for this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, Penguins' games average 10.0 goals, 0.9 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Penguins have scored 58 goals this season (3.4 per game) to rank 13th in the league.
- The Penguins' 46 total goals allowed (2.7 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the NHL.
- Their seventh-best goal differential is +12.
