Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Rangers on November 22, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Artemi Panarin, Sidney Crosby and others in the New York Rangers-Pittsburgh Penguins matchup at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Penguins vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Crosby's 12 goals and 10 assists in 17 games for Pittsburgh add up to 22 total points on the season.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 18
|2
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 14
|3
|1
|4
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|4
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
Jake Guentzel has scored 21 total points (1.2 per game) this campaign. He has six goals and 15 assists.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 14
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Evgeni Malkin is a key contributor on offense for Pittsburgh with nine goals and nine assists.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
One of New York's top offensive players this season is Panarin, who has scored 26 points in 16 games (10 goals and 16 assists).
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 18
|2
|0
|2
|9
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 12
|0
|2
|2
|8
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|4
Vincent Trocheck Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Vincent Trocheck has 15 points (0.9 per game), scoring five goals and adding 10 assists.
Trocheck Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Nov. 20
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 9
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 7
|2
|0
|2
|3
