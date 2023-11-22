Penguins vs. Rangers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 22
The New York Rangers (12-3-1) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-8) at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT. The Rangers lost to the Dallas Stars 6-3 in their last game, while the Penguins are coming off a 3-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Penguins have put up a 6-4-0 record during their past 10 contests. They have scored 37 total goals (five power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 17.9%) while conceding 25 goals to their opponents.
Penguins vs. Rangers Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final score of Penguins 4, Rangers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-105)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)
Penguins Splits and Trends
- The Penguins have earned a record of 1-0-1 in overtime games to contribute to an overall mark of 9-8.
- Pittsburgh has earned two points (1-1-0) in its two games decided by one goal.
- This season the Penguins scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Pittsburgh has two points (1-5-0) in six games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.
- The Penguins have earned 16 points in their 10 games with three or more goals scored.
- Pittsburgh has scored a single power-play goal in one game this season and won.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Pittsburgh has posted a record of 5-6-0 (10 points).
- The Penguins have been outshot by opponents six times this season, and earned eight points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Penguins AVG
|Penguins Rank
|13th
|3.38
|Goals Scored
|3.41
|12th
|3rd
|2.44
|Goals Allowed
|2.71
|7th
|26th
|29.1
|Shots
|34
|3rd
|7th
|28.3
|Shots Allowed
|30.6
|18th
|2nd
|32.69%
|Power Play %
|15.22%
|25th
|12th
|83.67%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.91%
|9th
Penguins vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
