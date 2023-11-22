The New York Rangers (12-3-1) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-8) at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT. The Rangers lost to the Dallas Stars 6-3 in their last game, while the Penguins are coming off a 3-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Penguins have put up a 6-4-0 record during their past 10 contests. They have scored 37 total goals (five power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 17.9%) while conceding 25 goals to their opponents.

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we expect to secure the win in Wednesday's hockey action.

Penguins vs. Rangers Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final score of Penguins 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-105)

Penguins (-105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)

Penguins vs Rangers Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have earned a record of 1-0-1 in overtime games to contribute to an overall mark of 9-8.

Pittsburgh has earned two points (1-1-0) in its two games decided by one goal.

This season the Penguins scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Pittsburgh has two points (1-5-0) in six games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Penguins have earned 16 points in their 10 games with three or more goals scored.

Pittsburgh has scored a single power-play goal in one game this season and won.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Pittsburgh has posted a record of 5-6-0 (10 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents six times this season, and earned eight points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 13th 3.38 Goals Scored 3.41 12th 3rd 2.44 Goals Allowed 2.71 7th 26th 29.1 Shots 34 3rd 7th 28.3 Shots Allowed 30.6 18th 2nd 32.69% Power Play % 15.22% 25th 12th 83.67% Penalty Kill % 84.91% 9th

Penguins vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

