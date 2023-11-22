On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head against the New York Rangers. Is Ryan Graves going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ryan Graves score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Graves stats and insights

In one of 17 games this season, Graves scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.

Graves has zero points on the power play.

He has a 3.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 39 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.6 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Graves recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 23:09 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:43 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:48 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:40 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 21:44 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:15 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 24:10 Away W 2-0 11/4/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:18 Away W 10-2 10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 4-3 10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:21 Home L 5-2

Penguins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.