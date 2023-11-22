West Virginia vs. Virginia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Virginia vs. West Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
West Virginia vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
West Virginia vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia (-9.5)
|120.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Virginia (-9.5)
|121.5
|-520
|+385
West Virginia vs. Virginia Betting Trends (2022-23)
- West Virginia compiled a 17-15-0 ATS record last season.
- The Mountaineers covered the spread when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.
- Virginia put together a 12-18-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of 15 Cavaliers games last season hit the over.
West Virginia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- While our computer ranking puts West Virginia 148th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly better, placing it 49th.
- West Virginia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.
