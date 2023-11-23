Will Alex Armah Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Alex Armah did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders match up with the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday in Week 12. Trying to find Armah's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Rep Alex Armah and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Keep an eye on Armah's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Alex Armah Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Commanders this week:
- Antonio Gibson (LP/toe): 30 Rush Att; 137 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 30 Rec; 269 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: November 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Armah 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0
Armah Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 8
|Eagles
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Seahawks
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.