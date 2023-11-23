Alex Armah did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders match up with the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday in Week 12. Trying to find Armah's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Alex Armah Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Commanders this week: Antonio Gibson (LP/toe): 30 Rush Att; 137 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 30 Rec; 269 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Armah 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 0 0 0 0 2 2 3 0

Armah Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 8 Eagles 0 0 0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 0 0 0 1 3 0

