Will Antonio Gibson Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Antonio Gibson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders take on the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday in Week 12. All of Gibson's stats can be found on this page.
In the running game, Gibson has season stats of 30 rushes for 137 yards and zero TDs, averaging 4.6 yards per attempt. He also has 30 catches on 35 targets for 269 yards.
Antonio Gibson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Toe
- The Commanders have one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Alex Armah (DNP/hamstring): 0 Rush Att
Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: November 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Gibson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|30
|137
|0
|4.6
|35
|30
|269
|2
Gibson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|3
|9
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|2
|9
|0
|3
|44
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|2
|17
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|6
|19
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|0
|0
|0
|4
|64
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|3
|15
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Week 7
|@Giants
|2
|7
|0
|2
|24
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|2
|14
|0
|5
|28
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|6
|34
|0
|5
|42
|0
|Week 10
|@Seahawks
|4
|13
|0
|5
|42
|1
