The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) will play NFC East rivals, the Washington Commanders (4-7), on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Commanders are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the outing.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Cowboys clash with the Commanders. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we highlight below.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Commanders have led four times, have trailed five times, and have been knotted up two times at the end of the first quarter this season.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Cowboys have had the lead four times, have been losing three times, and have been knotted up three times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 6.1 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 5.6 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Commanders have lost the second quarter six times and won five times in 11 games this season.

The Cowboys have won the second quarter in seven games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in three games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 9.6 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 6.9 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 11 games this year, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time.

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Cowboys have won the third quarter in five games and have been outscored in the third quarter in five games.

Offensively, Dallas is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 4.6 points on average in the third quarter (17th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Commanders' 11 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up two times.

The Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in three games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 6.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 4.7 points on average in that quarter.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Commanders have led four times, have been losing six times, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first half this season.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Cowboys have led six times, have been losing three times, and have been knotted up one time.

2nd Half

So far this year, the Commanders have won the second half in seven games, and they've lost the second half in four games.

In 10 games this season, the Cowboys have won the second half four times, lost five times, and tied one time.

Dallas' offense is averaging 10.2 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 9.3 points on average in the second half.

