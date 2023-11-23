Our computer model predicts a win for the Dallas Cowboys when they play the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, November 23 at 4:30 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Cowboys have been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank second-best in scoring offense (30.2 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (17.5 points allowed per game). The Commanders rank 12th in total yards per game (340.7), but they've been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 372.8 total yards allowed per contest.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (-12.5) Toss Up (48.5) Cowboys 34, Commanders 14

Commanders Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 16.7% chance of a victory for the Commanders.

Washington is 5-5-1 ATS this season.

Washington games have gone over the point total six out of 11 times this year.

The over/under for this game is 7.4 points higher than the average scoring total for Commanders games (41.1).

Cowboys Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cowboys have an implied win probability of 87.5%.

Dallas is 7-3-0 ATS this season.

The Cowboys have been favored by 12.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

In Dallas' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

The over/under in this game is 48.5 points, 4.7 higher than the average total in Cowboys games this season.

Commanders vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 30.2 17.5 40.0 12.5 23.7 20.8 Washington 21.5 27.7 18.6 32.4 23.8 23.8

