On Thursday at 4:30 PM ET, a pair of the best offensive performers in football will be on show when wideout CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys host running back Brian Robinson Jr. and the Washington Commanders.

Check out the top contributors in this outing between the Cowboys and the Commanders, and what player prop bets to evaluate.

Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +1200

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +420

Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds

Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +380

Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +130

More Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Logan Thomas - - 38.5 (-114) Curtis Samuel - - 27.5 (-114) Terry McLaurin - - 57.5 (-114) Brian Robinson Jr. - 41.5 (-114) - Sam Howell 251.5 (-114) 14.5 (-113) - Jahan Dotson - - 32.5 (-114)

More Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandin Cooks - - 37.5 (-114) Rico Dowdle - 23.5 (-113) - Jake Ferguson - - 35.5 (-114) Michael Gallup - - 22.5 (-114) CeeDee Lamb - - 93.5 (-114) Tony Pollard - 64.5 (-114) 19.5 (-113) Dak Prescott 275.5 (-114) 12.5 (-113) -

