Commanders vs. Cowboys: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 12
Sportsbooks heavily favor the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) when they host the Washington Commanders (4-7) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 in a matchup between NFC East foes at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is favored by 11 points. The point total has been set at 48.5.
Before the Cowboys square off against the Commanders, here are their betting trends and insights. The Commanders' recent betting insights and trends can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Cowboys.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Commanders vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dallas Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cowboys (-11)
|48.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|Cowboys (-10.5)
|48.5
|-590
|+430
Washington vs. Dallas Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV Info: CBS
Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Insights
- Washington is 5-5-1 against the spread this season.
- Of 11 Washington games so far this year, six have gone over the total.
- So far this season, Dallas has posted a 7-3-0 record against the spread.
- The Cowboys have two wins ATS (2-1) as an 11-point favorite or greater this year.
- Dallas games have gone over the point total on six of 10 occasions (60%).
