When the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys go head to head in Week 12 on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET, will Dyami Brown score a touchdown? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Brown will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Dyami Brown score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Brown has 11 catches (on 20 targets) for 168 yards and one score, averaging 15.3 yards per game.

Brown, in nine games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Dyami Brown Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 25 0 Week 3 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 3 2 51 0 Week 5 Bears 3 1 11 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 0 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 4 2 33 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 2 2 41 1 Week 11 Giants 3 1 7 0

Rep Dyami Brown with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.