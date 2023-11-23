Terry McLaurin will be up against the second-best passing defense in the NFL when his Washington Commanders play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12, on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET.

McLaurin has a team-high 644-yard season on 56 catches with two scores so far. He has been targeted on 86 occasions, and averages 58.5 yards.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on McLaurin and the Commanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

McLaurin vs. the Cowboys

McLaurin vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 4 GP / 32.2 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 32.2 REC YPG / REC TD Dallas has not given up 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have allowed 12 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Dallas has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Cowboys is giving up 157.1 yards per game this year, which ranks second in the league.

The Cowboys have the No. 19 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 14 this season (1.4 per game).

Watch Commanders vs Cowboys on Fubo!

Terry McLaurin Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 54.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on McLaurin with BetMGM Sportsbook.

McLaurin Receiving Insights

In six of 11 games this year, McLaurin has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

McLaurin has received 19.5% of his team's 442 passing attempts this season (86 targets).

He has been targeted 86 times, averaging 7.5 yards per target (66th in NFL).

McLaurin has reeled in two touchdown catches this year in 11 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (7.7%).

With six red zone targets, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 12.8% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

McLaurin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 8 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 5 REC / 63 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 6 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.