Will Terry McLaurin pay out his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the Washington Commanders take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Will Terry McLaurin score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

McLaurin has reeled in 56 balls and leads his squad with 644 yards receiving while scoring two TDs. He has been targeted 86 times.

In two of 11 games this season, McLaurin has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Terry McLaurin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 4 2 31 0 Week 2 @Broncos 6 5 54 1 Week 3 Bills 6 6 41 0 Week 4 @Eagles 10 8 86 0 Week 5 Bears 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Falcons 11 6 81 0 Week 7 @Giants 9 6 90 0 Week 8 Eagles 12 5 63 1 Week 9 @Patriots 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 8 4 33 0 Week 11 Giants 7 5 43 0

