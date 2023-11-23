Thursday's contest features the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) and the George Washington Revolutionaries (3-1) matching up at Roberto Clemente Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-52 victory for heavily favored West Virginia according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on November 23.

In their last game on Sunday, the Mountaineers claimed a 94-40 win against Youngstown State.

West Virginia vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico

West Virginia vs. George Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 70, George Washington 52

West Virginia Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mountaineers outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game last season (scoring 66.0 points per game to rank 156th in college basketball while allowing 61.5 per contest to rank 99th in college basketball) and had a +140 scoring differential overall.

In Big 12 action, West Virginia averaged 0.3 fewer points (65.7) than overall (66.0) in 2022-23.

The Mountaineers averaged 71.4 points per game at home last season, and 61.6 away.

At home, West Virginia allowed 57.1 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than it allowed on the road (70.5).

