Should you bet on Alexander Nylander to light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres face off on Friday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Alexander Nylander score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Nylander 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Nylander scored in one of nine games last season, and it was just a single goal.
  • Nylander produced zero points on the power play last season.
  • Nylander averaged 0.6 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Sabres 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Sabres gave up 297 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 26th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Sabres shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

