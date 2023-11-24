Should you bet on Erik Karlsson to score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres meet up on Friday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Karlsson stats and insights

  • Karlsson has scored in four of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Sabres this season, and has scored two goals.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
  • Karlsson averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 61 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Karlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 26:08 Home L 1-0
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:22 Home W 3-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 23:43 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:23 Home L 5-2
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 22:34 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 22:50 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 2 0 2 25:20 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 22:43 Away W 2-0
11/4/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 18:11 Away W 10-2
10/30/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 30:56 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.