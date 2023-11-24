Erik Karlsson Game Preview: Penguins vs. Sabres - November 24
Erik Karlsson will be in action when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres face off at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Does a wager on Karlsson interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Erik Karlsson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)
Penguins vs Sabres Game Info
|Penguins vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Penguins vs Sabres Prediction
|Penguins vs Sabres Player Props
|Penguins vs Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Penguins vs Sabres
Karlsson Season Stats Insights
- In 18 games this season, Karlsson has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 24:19 on the ice per game.
- Karlsson has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 18 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Karlsson has a point in 10 games this year (out of 18), including multiple points six times.
- In nine of 18 games this season, Karlsson has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
- Karlsson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he goes over.
- There is an implied probability of 55.6% of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Karlsson Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres have given up 61 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 23rd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|18
|Games
|3
|17
|Points
|4
|5
|Goals
|2
|12
|Assists
|2
